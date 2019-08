Koenigsegg, a small carmaker based in Sweden is not out to build cars for the masses. Their sole purpose is to build top-of-the-line hypercars that are breaking records, all with the help of less than 200 employees.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.