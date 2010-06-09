Small Spanish Banks Are Now Frozen Out Of The Interbank Lending Market, As New Protests Grip Country

Photo: AP

Here’s your morning update on the country that puts the S in PIIGS.It seems the Spanish interbank lending market has now shut out smaller banks.



Reuters:

The European interbank market is not lending to smaller Spanish banks partly due to concerns the country could be heading for a debt crisis along the lines of EU partner Greece, an international bank source said on Wednesday.

The restrictions did not appear to be aimed at specific institutions so much as the country, the source said, and market access could ease if Spain’s Socialist government announces further austerity measures.

Another source cited by Cinco Dias paper said the bigger Spanish banks appeared to be fine.

Meanwhile, the country is being hit by fresh anti-austerity protests from government workers.

WSJ:

Spain’s public-sector workers went on strike Tuesday in what could be a run-up to a full general strike in response to recent spending cuts the government has announced to reduce Spain’s budget deficit.

According to Comisiones Obreras, Spain’s largest union, 75% of Spain’s 2.6 million state employees stayed away from work, while the government gave a much lower figure of 11%.

