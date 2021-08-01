I live in a 72-square-foot apartment in NYC for $1,350. Here are 10 ways I make the most of my small space.

My apartment is small but it has everything I need. Via Hendrix for Insider

I live in a 72-square-foot micro-studio apartment and I use a few tricks to store everything I need.

I clean often, store my hamper and trash can in the bathroom, and use the loft space for my cat.

My purse wall, futon, and loft space have multiple functions.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When I moved to New York City after college, I prioritized my budget and location over everything else.

Eventually, I chose a 72-square-foot micro-studio apartment for $US1,350 ($AU1,839) a month. I love the location in the West Village and don’t mind the small space since I don’t spend a lot of time at home.

Still, I have a few tricks for utilizing every inch of my apartment. Here are 10 ways I make the most of my small space:

Before I moved in, I downsized

Going from sharing a two-bedroom apartment to being alone in a micro-studio forced me to reevaluate everything I own. Only the most important things could come with me.

I donated about five big bags of clothes and gave some to friends. I sold most of my furniture and sorted my junk into keep and toss piles.

I store all of my extra memorabilia and knick-knacks at my parents’ house.

I created a pretty and functional purse wall

My purse wall is decor and storage. Via Hendrix for Insider

I wasn’t willing to sacrifice my purse collection and I wanted it to be easily accessible, so I got creative by making my bags part of my decor.

I usually decorate in a semi-cluttered and chaotic way, so I knew they would fit just right in my space. Plus when I need to pick a bag for an evening out or a day in the city, I can easily see all the contenders.

I got an air fryer that doesn’t take up too much space

One of my least favorite elements of my apartment is the “kitchen.” The small counter makes preparing food nearly impossible.

This is kind of the only counter space I have. Via Hendrix for Insider

My fairly compact air fryer is the only way I can make a vegetable while cooking something in a pan on top of my hot plate at the same time.

If I oil the veggies or batter them in an egg wash and flour or breadcrumbs, I get the ease of a microwave with the crispness of an oven.

My air fryer is so handy. Via Hendrix for Insider

For my usual breakfast, I put a frozen hash brown in the air fryer while I use my hot plate to cook eggs. I usually scramble them in butter and add Everything but the Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe’s.

It is an easy, yummy meal that doesn’t take up too much space or use too many dishes.

My futon is a couch and a place to sleep

My futon is a spot to hang with friends and lounge. It’s also where I sleep. Switching it from couch to bed and back again isn’t hard.

The mattress on my futon is memory foam that’s surprisingly comfortable. I keep my blankets and bed pillow under the frame, and my couch pillows stay stacked in a pile by my door at night.

I initially considered keeping my bed in the loft area of my apartment, but it did not feel sturdy enough.

My loft space is now a special spot for my cat

My cat loves the loft space. Via Hendrix for Insider

Before introducing a cat into my space, I made sure I had enough room to comfortably house a pet and its essentials, like scratchers and litterboxes.

Turning half the storage loft into a cat space was the perfect solution. My cat gets up there by jumping on climbers and small posts I attached to the wall. She has a fantastic view of the pigeons on the fire escape from up there as well.

My wall now includes some little areas my cat can jump on. Liv Hendrix for Insider

I keep cat food and toys up there because I can get up there with my ladder as needed.

My hamper and trash can are in my bathroom

I store a few things in my bathroom, too. Via Hendrix for Insider

Keeping these bins out of the way in my main space makes for much less clutter and utilizes the extra space my bathroom has to offer.

It’s no hassle to go into the bathroom to throw away things or put laundry in the hamper. I mean, it certainly isn’t a long walk.

When I shower, I place these behind the shower curtain and they stay there until the floor dries, which takes about 30 minutes.

Since I don’t have a closet, I store clothes on a double rack

All of my clothes are in this corner of the space. Via Hendrix for Insider

I have a lot of clothes, and fashion is a huge part of my life, so I knew I wouldn’t mind having my clothes as a major part of my space. The double rack provides me enough space to hang my clothes and pants.

To make my clothes look better and stay organized, I color-code them.

I keep shoes on shelves above and underneath. I have baskets for my pajamas, athletic clothes, socks, bras, and accessories.

I store my shoes on shelves above my clothing rack. Via Hendrix for Insider

I store underwear on a hanging bag hidden underneath a jacket, another handy storage-saving trick. I try to reorganize and clean the “closet” once a week to keep everything in order.

I am constantly cleaning

If I skip cleaning even for just a day, my space can become difficult to live in.

I try my best to keep the sink empty, the counter wiped down, the floor swept and mopped, and my clothes organized.

On my days off from work, I clean harder-to-reach places since cat litter, fur, and dust pile up fast in my space.

My decor mostly just uses wall space

I have plenty of artwork in my space to make it feel like home. Via Hendrix for Insider

I’ve made my space feel like home by filling my walls with purses, artwork, mirrors, string lights, and anything that brings me joy. The organized chaos is kind of my jam.

It’s kind of impossible to decorate this place in any way that makes it look apartment-like rather than a room, so I wanted to make it fun while keeping my decor off of the floor and shelves, which I can’t really spare.

The fire escape is also a bonus place for me to hang out

In a small space, being able to get some fresh air and escape the crammed feeling that occasionally arises is a blessing.

On a nice day, I can bring my journal and coffee outside. I also enjoy people watching from this spot on weekend mornings.

Even at night, sitting for a glass of wine with a friend out there is so fun. The Empire State Building glows in the distance, reminding me of why I chose this apartment in the first place.