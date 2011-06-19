Small Plane On Its Way To Montauk, NY Crashes Outside Greenwich, CT, Kills 4* UPDATE

Photo: Donnaphoto on Flickr

A small plane crashed outside Greenwich earlier this evening.Reports say the plane was on its way to Montauk. The plane crashed near an MBIA building, and an investigation into the crash is being conducted in that building.



One report says the crash killed three people. Another says it killed four. Newsday says investigators are trying to determine if 3 or 4 people were killed.

The identities of the fliers have not yet been released.

UPDATE: The crash killed four people. Keith Weiner, the 63-year-old pilot; his wife, Lisa Weiner, 51; their daughter Isabel, 14; and her friend, Lucy Walsh, 14.

From the AP:

Keith Weiner was a flight instructor, his father told the New York Post.

“He was such a good pilot,” said William Weiner, 85, himself a retired pilot. “He was meticulous, so careful. We used to practice what would happen in the event of an emergency like this — something had to have gone horribly wrong.”

The family was planning a lunchtime getaway by the ocean, taking along their daughter’s friend. The Weiners lived in an apartment on Manhattan’s West Side, Sklerov said.

William Weiner told the Daily News that his son owned an art gallery in Piermont, a village on the Hudson River north of the city, and had named it CAVU, which stands for fair weather in aviation.

The Stamford Advocate says:

The plane, a six-seat, single-engine Cessna, took off from runway 34 of Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., at 1:05 p.m., airport officials said.

It was headed for Montauk, on the eastern edge of Long Island, about 100 miles away.The pilot radioed the airport shortly after takeoff and said he had to return, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. But the plane plummeted to the ground before reaching the runway and burst into flames.The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

