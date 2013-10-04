A Small Plane Landed On A California Expressway

A small plane made an emergency landing on a San Jose expressway this morning, ABC7 News reports.

It touched down on Capitol Expressway around 8 a.m. local time. Officials said there were no apparent injuries or damage to the plane. Rush hour traffic, however, was snarled.

Here’s the photo, from ABC:

PHOTO: Small plane makes emergency landing in area of Capitol Expressway in San Jose: pic.twitter.com/xP8lG91g92

— ABC7 News (@abc7newsBayArea) October 3, 2013

