A Small Plane Landed On A California Expressway

A small plane made an emergency landing on a San Jose expressway this morning, ABC7 News reports.

It touched down on Capitol Expressway around 8 a.m. local time. Officials said there were no apparent injuries or damage to the plane. Rush hour traffic, however, was snarled.

Here’s the photo, from ABC:

