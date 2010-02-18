3 Dead As Plane Crashes Into Palo Alto Home, Day Care centre

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c20690000000000887e8b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Map of Palo Alto" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Google Maps
From MSNBC.com: EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. – A small plane crashed shortly here after takeoff and a witness said part of the aircraft struck a day care centre and two homes.It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.
Continue reading on MSNBC.com >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.