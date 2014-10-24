3 Dead After Small Plane And Helicopter Collide At Maryland Airport

Benjamin Zhang

A small general aviation aircraft and a helicopter collided near an airport in Frederick County, Maryland today, killing three, the Frederick News-Post reports.

Chip Jewell, director of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, confirmed three fatalities to the paper. The crash took place around 3:45 PM local time at Frederick Municipal Airport. 

The three confirmed dead were all travelling in the helicopter. Two people in the aeroplane were transported to a nearby hospital.

A parachute that may have belonged to the crashed aircraft was spotted by onlookers:

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.