3 Dead After Small Plane And Helicopter Collide At Maryland Airport

A small general aviation aircraft and a helicopter collided near an airport in Frederick County, Maryland today, killing three, the Frederick News-Post reports.

Chip Jewell, director of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, confirmed three fatalities to the paper. The crash took place around 3:45 PM local time at Frederick Municipal Airport.

The three confirmed dead were all travelling in the helicopter. Two people in the aeroplane were transported to a nearby hospital.

A parachute that may have belonged to the crashed aircraft was spotted by onlookers:

A photo of the aircraft collision off Monocacy Blvd.http://t.co/ln7J5pesl2 pic.twitter.com/sNI3q5FJq6

— Frederick News-Post (@frednewspost) October 23, 2014

PHOTOS: First pics from the crash scene near #Frederick after mid-air collision. MORE: http://t.co/em5yLGbcmp pic.twitter.com/19kvKKYZdH

— FOX 5 DC (@fox5newsdc) October 23, 2014

Wreckage from helicopter. Used by flight school in Frederick. http://t.co/EYKNppbSk9 pic.twitter.com/gQubG2tGRz

— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@cbsbaltimore) October 23, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.