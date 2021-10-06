These are the 25 small and midsize companies with the best work-life balance

- Some companies understand that to excel at work, employees need time off and other ways to manage work with their personal lives.
- Comparably published its ranking of the companies that are highly rated for work-life balance.
- Here are the small and midsize companies with the best work-life balance, according to Comparably.
Industry: Mobile gaming
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Good attention to personal wellness and work/life balance.”
Industry: SaaS
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I never feel like I have to sacrifice time off for the sake of the team in the toxic competitive way I’ve heard about from other places. We’re encouraged to take the time we need.”
Industry: Media
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “They really do care about family and will work around your family needs. They show they do care about you as a person.”
Industry: Event management
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “As a result of the benefits package I also get to train with my boss, who is a 22-time Ironman competitor, which really makes me enjoy work.”
Industry: Real estate
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Real unlimited PTO, as in they ask you if you’ve taken your days off. A clear concern for mental health.”
Industry: Logistics
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Love the work/life balance and flexibility in schedule.”
Industry: Accounting software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Our company understands its employees are humans, and acknowledges the value afforded by the perk of being to work anywhere in the world.”
Industry: Information technology and services
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I love that I get compensated for fitness/wellness.”
Industry: E-commerce
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like that I have the flexibility to take time off as needed for my family (illness, appointments, etc.) without being penalized.”
Industry: Publishing
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like the flexibility to work at home or adjust hours when I have personal/family needs.”
Industry: Staffing and recruiting
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I am not expected to be ‘tied to my desk’, and am encouraged to take a break to go for a walk, go to the gym, or join our CEO in meditation.”
Industry: Biotechnology
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I love the Recharge days that have been instituted post-COVID where everyone takes off on the same day. They have been invaluable to my mental health.”
Industry: Technology services
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Unlimited PTO. Not only is it truly unlimited, it is culturally mandated that we take time off. Team members will push you to take days off.”
Industry: Digital marketing
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The flexibility of our working hours makes work a lot less stressful for the days that you have a doctor’s appointment, or simply need to run an errand.”
Industry: Telecommunications
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like the flexibility, both in terms of where I can work (office or at home) and the time (I can work when it works for me, and we have ample time off).”
Industry: Saas/enterprise software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I have a meaningful amount of flexibility associated with how, when and where I do my job.”
Industry: Online transcription
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “People are able to share a reasonable amount of their personal life and feel sincerely cared for at and away from work.”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I love that GoSite allows me to have the work life balance that I wish. I can work from anywhere meaning that I can visit friends and family and still be able to accomplish my tasks.”
Industry: Data analytics
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The variety of time off, the holiday break, and the urging from management/e-staff to take off as much as possible all suggest that your personal nourishment is very important to the company.”
Industry: E-Commerce/loyalty Programs
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Fetch Rewards offers free and easily accessible wellness services (wellness coach, wellness trainings, fitness and meditation classes, etc).”
Industry: Information technology and services
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like how much PTO we are given. I think it’s great that if I feel I am bring worn out, I can take a break from work for a little while so that I can come back better.”
Industry: Healthcare tech
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Flexible work hours and unlimited vacation time is a real game changer. Also, the quarterly $US500 ($AU686) Lifestyle Benefit reimbursement for areas related to wellness is amazing! “
Industry: Consumer tech/health and wellness
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like the caregiver stipend. It shows that the company cares for balance in work and life and will support us to maintain the balance.”
Industry: HR software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Namely cares about its employees and conveys how important it is to have family vacations or personal days to let your mind breathe and practice good mental health habits.”
Industry: Educational technology
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “They have created a very parent-friendly company culture.”
“Finding a happy medium between the demands of work and personal life can be challenging, but flexibility has become increasingly more important over the past year,” Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said in a press release shared with Insider. “The companies on our annual Best Work-Life Balance list are applauded by their employees for prioritizing a healthy work-life blend, ultimately leading to a more engaged and productive workforce.”
To find the top small and midsize companies, or companies with 500 or fewer employees, Comparably asked employees from mid-September 2020 to mid-September 2021 about what their companies work-life balance is like. One question asked was “Do you feel burnt out at work?”
The companies that made the top of the list fall into different industries, from Jam City in mobile gaming to Course Hero in educational technology.
All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for large companies, can be found on Comparably here.