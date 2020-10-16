25 small and midsize companies with the best work-life balance, according to employees

Courtesy of Comparably Gympass is one of the best small to midsize companies with great work-life balance, according to Comparably.

Working at a company where you can balance your time between work and everything else is important, especially to avoid burnout and to take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Career website Comparably released a new ranking of the small and midsize companies with the best work-life balance.

To do this, the company analysed 10 million employee ratings on the site at 60,000 US companies from over a 12-month period.

Healthcare technology company Imprivata made the top of the list, followed by accounting company TaxJar.

Working at a company that values balancing your life is important, especially during the pandemic where the workplace may also be your home.

A working paper from Harvard Business School and NYU Stern School of Business that found employees on lockdown spent more time doing work-related tasks. Additionally, an April article from Bloomberg reported on NordVPN data that shows US employees were working three additional hours a day during the pandemic.

But some companies offer policies that support work-life balance to prevent employees from feeling overworked. Career website Comparably recently found the companies with the best work-life balance for small and midsize businesses. These companies have less than 500 employees. To do this, Comparably surveyed 60,000 US companies using 10 million anonymous employee ratings on the site between the end of September 2019 to the end of September 2020.

The ranking was based on questions like “Do you feel burnt out at work?” and “Are you satisfied with your work-life balance?” The company then used a numerical score to determine their ranking.

Based on employee quotes provided by Comparably, employees at some of these companies enjoy the generous paid time off and vacation time policies.

The following are the top small and midsize companies that have great work-life balance. You can check out the full list of both large and small or midsize companies here.

25. Smarsh is a cloud-based platform that helps financial institutions manage communications compliance.

Location: Portland, Oregon

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Unlimited PTO allows me to take days off when I really need them without fear.”

24. NVM Corporation is an established leader in delivering secure innovation adoption at scale for commercial, enterprise, and public sector organisations through its solution-as-a-service platform.

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Great personal time off benefits!”

23. Paragon Technology Group provides managed IT and cybersecurity services tailored to customers’ market sector.

Location: Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Flexibility around my schedule and outside priorities.”

22. PACE Staffing Network is a PNW-based temporary staffing and direct hire recruitment agency specializing in local corporate clients.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Knowing that I am able to take time off for emergency is reassuring.”

21. Quick Base’s low-code application development platform makes it easy to build and manage business apps for the coding novice.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Company $US650 Wellness benefit, cost of medical insurance and parental PTO when having a baby.”

20. APS Payroll provides intuitive technology delivered with personalizedservice and support.

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Industry: Human resources

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I love how I have flexibility with my time off.”

19. Tophatter is a live auction site featuring unique items at exclusive prices.

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Unlimited PTO and encouraged to take as much time off as possible.”

18. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a research-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve the lives of those struggling with serious diseases.

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Biotechnology

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“NGM’s leadership are motivating, passionate, transparent and genuinely care about the needs of employees.”

17. Theorem is an engineering and innovation firm seeking to solve complex business challenges through optimisation of process, technology, and culture.

Location: Encino, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I have the ability to manage my own work-time schedule.”

16. GoSite’s simplified, cloud-based tool box gives small businesses everything needed to connect with customers.

Location: San Diego, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “PTO is never an issue, which makes me work harder to earn it.”

15. TeamDynamix’s cloud-based platform unites IT service and project management.

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: IT Management

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Flexible hours, work from home option, paid time off.”

14. Snapdocs streamlines the mortgage process through digitization and automated scheduling.

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Fintech

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“There is a good balance for PTO, sick, holiday, Christmas time for work life. I love the parental leave policy.”

13. Flowhub is a cannabis retail software company that provides compliance, PoS, and inventory tracking solutions to modern dispensaries.

Location: Denver, Colorado

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The best part of the compensation package is the flexible time off. It’s nice to be able to take time off whenever you need it.”

12. Osmosis is a comprehensive medical video library covering such topics as pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical reasoning.

Location: Kaysville, Utah

Industry: Education management

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Working remotely with a flexible schedule is a huge perk.”

11. SmartBug Media is a full-service inbound marketing agency specializing in growth marketing, web development, digital strategy, and public relations.

Location: Newport Beach, California

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Appreciate the work/life flexibility, birthday PTO day, and three weeks of PTO in your first year.”

10. The Mum Project is a digital talent marketplace and community that connects professionally accomplished women with world-class companies.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “PTO has grown twice, company wide, since I’ve been here. They just added free remote therapy. Summer 2019 we had short Fridays. Summer 2020 we had company-wide near-infinite schedule flexibility to allow for our COVID nightmare.”

9. Archer Education offers targeted enrollment marketing, recruitment, and retention services for Higher Education customers.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “They actually practice the kind of positive, employee-centric values that other companies where I’ve worked have only given lip service to.”

8. EQRx is a biotechnology company making high-end medicines more affordable by re-engineering the process from drug discovery to patient delivery.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “EQRx truly fosters a great work-life balance. Everyone at the company is hard-charging, but management ensures that policies and practices are flexible to accommodate families, extracurriculars, and other parts of life in general.”

7. Lattice is a people management platform that empowers people leaders to build engaged, high-performing teams that love coming to work.

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The unlimited paid time off is great.”

6. Drift is a conversational marketing and sales technology company.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Work-life balance. Generous PTO time and work from home abilities.”

5. Gympass is a corporate wellness program that offers competitively-priced access to a range of different gyms and studios.

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The best part of our compensation package is the new PTO policy, which really highlights the weight we place on work/life balance!”

4. Beiersdorf North America manufactures and supplies cosmetic products.

Location: Wilton, Connecticut

Industry: Consumer goods

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The open vacation policy. We do our jobs and take the time we need for ourselves. This way we can truly have balance in our lives.”

3. Verisys Corporation provides background screening services and credentialing software for healthcare providers.

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “PTO benefits are a lot more than other companies that I have worked for.”

2. TaxJar is a comprehensive online tool for e-commerce merchants to calculate, report, and file sales tax.

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Industry: Accounting

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I love the unlimited vacation and sick time. TaxJar really believes in taking care of yourself first.”

1. Imprivata establishes trust and streamlines clinical workflows by offering positive identity, ubiquitous access, and multifactor authentication solutions.

Location: Lexington, Massachusetts

Industry: Healthcare technology

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Flexible PTO and work life balance.”

Here is the full list of small and mid-size companies.

