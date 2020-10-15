25 small and midsize companies with the best work perks and benefits

Courtesy of Comparably Verisys Corporation is one of the best small to midsize companies that offers great perks and benefits, according to Comparably.

Having a good benefits package is just as important as a high salary.

To figure out which companies offer the best benefits, career website Comparably released a new ranking of the small and midsize companies with the best perks and benefits.

To do this, the company analysed 10 million employee ratings on the site at 60,000 US companies from over a 12-month period.

Accounting software company TaxJar made the top of the list, followed by the beverage company Zevia.

You can read the full list here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Employee benefits are an important part of any job.

One of the most common reasons why employees leave their role is because they’re unhappy with the perks, according to Gallup’s state of the workplace report. The benefits employees want the most are paid time off, health insurance, and sick leave, Gallup found. Workers also want flexible schedules and the option to work remotely.

If you’re looking for a job right now, you may want to consider the companies that offer the best benefits.

Career website Comparably recently found the small and midsize companies, (with less than 500 employees) that have the best perks and benefits. To do this, the company surveyed 60,000 US companies using 10 million anonymous employee ratings on the site between the end of September 2019 to the end of September 2020.

Employees were asked questions regarding satisfaction with their company’s perks and benefits, such as “Do your benefits play a part in you staying at the company?” The company then used a numerical score to determine the ranking.

The following are the top small and midsize companies with the best perks and benefits based on employee ratings. We also included employee quotes provided by Comparably. You can check out the full list of both large and small or midsize companies here.

25. Lulu Press is an online print-on-demand, self-publishing, and distribution platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Morrisville, North Carolina

Industry: Publishing

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Employees are provided with some of the best retirement and medical options. It’s one less thing we have to worry about in these trying times!”

24. EQRx is a biotechnology company making high-end medicines more affordable by re-engineering the process from drug discovery to patient delivery.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The insurance and the sense of comfort I have is unmatched by any other company I have worked for.”

23. People.ai’s platform increases sales productivity by automating manual processes and provides actionable intelligence across a suite of management tools.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: AI software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Benefits package covers all the essentials, and keeps getting better and better as we grow. Always looking out for us.”

22. Fuel Cycle is a market research cloud that combines both qualitative and quantitative data to power real-time business decisions.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Market research

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Small company with benefits that rival that of large companies. The health insurance affordability is definitely amazing.”

21. Drift is a conversational marketing and sales technology company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“They added multiple little gifts like commuter benefits and gym discounts.”

20. Axios is a media company that publishes news with a focus on business, technology, politics, science, and media trends.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Publishing

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“When the pandemic hit, Axios gave us all a ‘mental health day’ of paid time off every month. Generous and very helpful.”

19. ArbiterSports is the sports officiating software company of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Sandy, Utah

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “I get benefits and I’m only part time.”

18. Smarsh is a cloud-based platform that helps financial institutions manage communications compliance.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Portland, Oregon

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The benefits have consistently improved each year – they are always looking for new ways to enrich our lives.”

17. Archer Education offers targeted enrollment marketing, recruitment and retention services for Higher Education customers.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “I like that the company has a match policy for 401(k) benefits. I also really like how the company provides multiple resources for employees to get mental and physical healthcare.”

16. Centrical is an employee engagement and performance management platform built around gamification, microlearning, and real-time data.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The medical/dental benefits are strong and Centrical pays for more than their fair share.”

15. GoSite’s simplified, cloud-based tool box gives small businesses everything needed to connect with customers.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Diego, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Love our stock options as well as the gym membership.”

14. Scoop Technologies is a carpool scheduling platform and community that matches local users on similar routes.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Software app

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “Not only do we get unlimited PTO and we have a healthy enough work culture where people feel they can actually take that PTO, we have plenty of company-funded benefits too like transportation, health and wellness, education, catered lunch and snacks, dog friendly offices.”

13. Pendo is a product cloud that provides user insight, user guidance and user communication for digital product teams.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Yearly merit increases, company equity, full paid benefits, and a nice bonus structure are all benefits of our package.”

12. Newsela is an instructional content platform that integrates assessments and insights into engaging articles.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: E-learning

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The benefits I receive from Newsela are second to none. From the one-medical membership, to our gym reimbursement program, my pay and benefits prove that Newsela cares about the wellbeing of its employees.”

11. Lattice is a people management platform that empowers people leaders to build engaged, high-performing teams that love coming to work.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “I appreciate getting $US50 weekly for food while we’re all remote. It’s nice to change up the meals, be able to buy that expensive take out, and tip the workers at the restaurants.”

10. Calendly is an automated scheduling software that has been designed to make that process of finding meeting times easy.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Technology

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Unlimited PTO and stipends for office setup, build your own perk, and travel.”

9. Tophatter is a live auction site featuring unique items at exclusive prices.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“When the pandemic began, and we all began working from home, we were given the $US500 each to set up our home office space. Tophatter has made the most of this pandemic and made it possible for us to work at home with flexible schedules and support.”

8. Snapdocs streamlines the mortgage process through digitization and automated scheduling.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The best part of the compensation package is probably the healthcare starting the first day. Also, the free lunches twice a week make quite an impact.”

7. Quick Base’s low-code application development platform makes it easy to build and manage business apps for the coding novice.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“401(k) matches at 125% means a lot.”

6. Verisys Corporation provides background screening services and credentialing software for healthcare providers.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “I am able to have amazing benefits that I have not been able to have in other jobs. I love the fact that I can save for retirement from day one.”

5. Salsify’s platform enables brands to deliver compelling product experiences anywhere their customers choose to shop online.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Salsify pays for the lion’s share of the benefits and makes it feel like they care about their employees’ wellness both in and out of work.”

4. Imprivata establishes trust and streamlines clinical workflows by offering positive identity, ubiquitous access, and multifactor authentication solutions.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Lexington, Massachusetts

Industry: Healthcare technology

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Healthcare benefits covered 80% of our fertility treatments. I have a daughter now thanks to Imprivata.”

3. Eargo designs and manufactures discreet, comfortable, and fully rechargeable hearing aids.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Medical devices

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Great health care options, 401(k), and a solid equity package. I dont know what else I could ask for.”

2. Zevia produces zero-calorie soft drinks, organic teas, energy drinks and mixers sweetened with stevia.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Encino, California

Industry: Food and beverage

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The opportunity to own stock in Zevia, generous bonus incentive structures, matching 401(k), and premium health insurance coverage.”

1. TaxJar is a comprehensive online tool for ecommerce merchants to calculate, report and file sales tax.

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Industry: Accounting software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Zestful, monthly paycheck boost for remote upkeep, professional development, vacation, volunteering, etc. Such an amazing company with so many great benefits!”

Here is the full list of small and mid-size companies.

Courtesy of Comparably

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.