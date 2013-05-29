Small Memorial Day Crowd Shows Fans No Longer Care About The Subway Series

The New York Mets announced that they distributed just 32,911 tickets (78.5% of capacity) for their Memorial Day game against the Yankees, a bad sign for one of baseball’s marquis matchups.



That is the smallest crowd in the 17-year history of the Subway Series and about 10,000 less than what the Mets usually draw for the matchups against their crosstown rival. And it came on a holiday that is traditionally a big day for baseball games.

Only two of the previous 90 games even had attendance figures less than 40,000. Both of those games were part of double-headers.

One big factor is the declining interest in interleague games, something that has become even worse with the new scheduling this season. With the Astros moving to the American League, Major League Baseball must have at least one interleague series occurring at all times.

The result is that interleague games are now the norm and no longer a novelty act. And that disinterest is even being felt in New York.

