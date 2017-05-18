12 small lifestyle habits you can adopt to save more money

Quora user Zach Shefska writes:

'I eat the same lunch nearly every day. Bulk cooking meals is one of the easiest ways to save money, and relieve stress during the week.

'In addition to the cost per meal savings that I accumulate over the course of the year I also experience savings in the context of time.

'I spend about 2 hours on Sunday preparing my meals. During the week I avoid the stress associated with deciding what I want to eat, and I avoid wasting time waiting in lines or driving to restaurants.

'Where I currently work I know that I am billed at $125 an hour to our clients. Even if I only save 15 minutes of time each day (I think I save more relative to my co-workers who eat out), I would be creating an extra $31.25 in potential billable hours.

'I aspire to own my own business someday. If at that time I can bill at $125 an hour, and, I maintain my lunch prep which saves 15 minutes every Monday through Friday I will be able to create $7,500 in extra value.

'Preparing your lunch every day and not eating out could potentially help you generate $10,000 in savings each year.

'It's simple. It's easy. It saves you money.'