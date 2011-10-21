SMALL JUSTICE: Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock Is Deep Underwater On His Stock Options

Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock

Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock is widely blamed for the company’s current awful situation.First, he killed Yahoo’s sale to Microsoft. Then he hired Carol Bartz.



Anyway, perhaps there is some justice in the world.

According to Michael Hourigan of Thompson Peak Capital, Bostock’s massive collection of Yahoo stock options are deeply underwater.

From Hourgan’s open letter to Jack Ma:

Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock is listed as owning 283,860 stock options in the company’s 2011 Proxy Statement

The most recent strike price associated with Bostock’s options was listed as $20.13 in the 2006 Proxy Statement () – the company no longer updates that data, but given the average share price during Bostock’s tenure from 2003-2011, the $20.13 figure looks reasonable

So if a Yahoo sale doesn’t fetch a nice premium to that figure, then Duke University might not be naming any more libraries after Bostock.

