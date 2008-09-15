Small Justice: Ousted Fannie, Freddie CEOs Won't Get Jack

Former Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac CEOs Daniel Mudd and Richard Syron will not be granted severance packages, the Federal Housing Finance Agency ruled. Small justice for taxpayers forced to bail out the mortgage companies.



WSJ: The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said Sunday that it won’t allow the companies to make “golden parachute” severance payments to the mortgage companies’ ousted chief executive officers.

In a statement, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said such payments wouldn’t be made to Daniel Mudd and Richard Syron, despite provisions in their contracts. Mr. Mudd served as chief executive of Fannie and Mr. Syron was chairman and CEO of Freddie until last weekend, when the regulator seized control of the companies, saying they were in danger of running out of capital…

The FHFA cited “applicable statute and regulation” for its decision. The regulator has taken management control of the two companies under a legal process known as “conservatorship,” which could last for years while Fannie and Freddie are restored to financial health. The U.S. Treasury has pledged to provide as much capital as the companies need to continue in their role as the main suppliers of funding for home mortgages…

David Schmidt, a senior consultant at James F. Reda & Associates LLC, a compensation consulting concern in New York, estimated that, without the regulator’s intervention, Mr. Mudd’s exit package could total as much as $6 million to $8 million and Mr. Syron’s $15 million. Those totals include pensions, continuing benefits and other payments the companies’ boards might grant.

