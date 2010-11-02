Uh-Oh: The Last Time Small Investors Were This Heavy Into Stocks...

The latest survey from the AAII shows that investor allocation into stocks has hit a six-month high.



This chart from PragCap has the stocks/bonds/cash breakdown.

Photo: PragCap

Here’s a six-month chart that shows you exactly what’s happened since then. That was basically the highs of the year (technically the highs were a few days earlier, but you get the point).

