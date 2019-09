From Waverly Advisors, it’s clear who the real hotness is in this market: small cap stocks.



And so long as inflation and jobs data continues to come in in mediocre — meaning cheap money and spending — there’s no reason to see things any differently.

Photo: waverly advisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.