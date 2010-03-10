Attention Small Businesses: Win One Year Of Office Space Anywhere

‘Win An Office’ Sweepstakes Winner, Pam Chmiel

Colleen Susini, Manhattan Area Director of The Regus Group, offers some smart advice to New York businesses.

2009 was a difficult year for everyone and New York suffered along with the rest of the country. recognising New York-area businesses were dealing with budget cuts, tight credit markets, and expensive office space, Regus, a global leader in flexible workplace solutions, decided to give back to the city that had served it so well for more than 20 years by launching the ‘Win an Office’ Sweepstakes.

We are thrilled to announce Pam Chmiel, co-founder of Teen Entrepreneur Boot Camp, is the winner of the 2009 ‘Win an Office’ Sweepstakes. Pam has been awarded 12 months of fully furnished office space at one of Regus’ 18 Manhattan locations of her choosing. Teen Entrepreneur Boot Camp is a non-profit that teaches young people about entrepreneurship through the real life experience of starting a business. The program enables them to launch their own business over a two-week period, creating everything from the concept to the logo to a press release, and ending in the business being open to the public.According to Pam, the prestige of a professional office is just the catalyst her organisation needs to take its operations to the next level and help more kids learn the value of entrepreneurship.



With the great success of the ‘Win an Office’ Sweepstakes, Regus has launched the ‘Office Anywhere Sweepstakes.’ The winner will receive one year of fully-furnished and equipped office space at any of Regus’ 18 New York City locations, enabling them to establish a Manhattan headquarters, and Businessworld Platinum Plus membership, which gives them access to private offices at all of Regus’ 1,000 locations worldwide. To enter the Sweepstakes go to www.regusnewyork.com before March 31, 2010.

Staying nimble in times of economic uncertainty is important for businesses. Regus’ flexible solutions offer all businesses a break from long-term, high-price leases. Shared or short-term offices allow businesses to pay only for the space used, rather than keep a full administrative staff or conference rooms that get used sparely. In addition, if businesses need a prestigious address but don’t need a full-time office, a virtual office is a great way to establish a local presence for less. A trained receptionist can answer your phones, accept mail and packages, and help you create a perception of a larger operation.

Learn more about Regus and how to receive two months free by going to www.regus.com/nyc.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.