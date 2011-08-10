Small Businesses Don't Consider Social Media A "Must-Have"

What marketing tool can’t small businesses live without? Here’s a hint: It’s not Facebook (or any other recent innovation). It’s old-fashioned word of mouth, according to a new report.



Half of respondents in a survey by insurance provider Hiscox said word of mouth was a “must.” More than half of the 304 businesses polled said they used social media, but just 12 per cent called it a must-have—even though, as eMarketer points out, the goal of most social media marketing is to create word-of-mouth.

