Small Businesses Aren't Hiring, Either

The rate of job recovery at small businesses has slowed to 1% since April, according to Intuit’s August update to its Small Business Employment Index.The SMB Index polls 60,000 small businesses with less than 20 employees to reveal monthly trends in employment, compensation and hours worked.



Dr. Susan Woodward, an economist who helped Intuit with the Index, thinks the data is a “sign of worry.”

“Small businesses generally lead big businesses in hiring at the end of a recession. But we know that big businesses are not hiring like crazy right now. Since they’re not hiring and the small business employment rate is slowing, there is cause for concern,” insists Woodward.

Although there is not an absolute decrease in the rate of small business employment, the slowing to 1% is much lower than expected. “Ideally we’d like to see a 3%+ increase per year,” Woodward says.

“As with other economic indicators, these small business figures show signs that the recovery is not progressing as fast as we would like,” she continues. “In most years, August is a month of unambiguous employment growth, but not this year.”

What do these stats mean for entrepreneurs? According to Woodward, not a whole lot. All it really means is “their fellow entrepreneurs aren’t hiring much either.”

