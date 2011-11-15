TONIGHT! Small Business Owners Will Strike Back At Occupy Wall Street

Photo: @marketshot

Small business owners around Zuccotti Park have had it with the noise, the mess, and protesters using their bathrooms. Tonight, according to NYT City Room, they’re planning a counter-protest to air their grievances.(Via NYT City Room)



“They are not against the banks; they’re against society,” said John Costalas, manager of Essex World Café, located about a block from the park, on Liberty Street. “Who gives them the right to come and use my toilet for half an hour?”

It’s all going down at 5:00 P.M. We’re checking with out sources to see if we can confirm whether or not Occupy Wall Street will be counter-counter protesting them. We’ll give you updates as we have them.

In the meantime, what we do know, is that we don’t know how these protests started. One deli owner said that a woman “from uptown” was handing out fliers urging business owners to join the rally.

Stay tuned. We’ll be down there to see how it all shakes out.

