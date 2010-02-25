Small Business Owners Reveal Themselves As Xenophobic Protectionists Who Want Handouts

Photo: AP

Small businesses are always glorified in the media and by politicians for being the lifeblood of the economy.But let’s not delude ourselves into thinking small business owners are these saints who just want a fair chance to compete.



Obama confidant Valerie Jarret was sent out to get some simple answers about how the Obama Administration can help small businesses. She posted a question on LinkedIn:

What steps do you think government should take to help American businesses spur job creation?

What she got was a long list of responses from protectionist business owners that want a handout.

Check out the answers The White House got from the small businesses >

