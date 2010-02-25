Small Business Owners Reveal Themselves As Xenophobic Protectionists Who Want Handouts

Gregory White
Photo: AP

Small businesses are always glorified in the media and by politicians for being the lifeblood of the economy.But let’s not delude ourselves into thinking small business owners are these saints who just want a fair chance to compete.

Obama confidant Valerie Jarret was sent out to get some simple answers about how the Obama Administration can help small businesses. She posted a question on LinkedIn:

What steps do you think government should take to help American businesses spur job creation?

What she got was a long list of responses from protectionist business owners that want a handout.

Only America shall make anything ever again.

Yeah, that's a plan. Just give everyone some money.

Or, better yet, just pay back all my debts!

Someone likes his government out of his business.

Let's paint the country green!

Someone has a very specific problem with East Indians.

Build stuff. New stuff.

You know LinkedIn is a public website?

Umm, so does that mean you get TARP money now?

USA! USA! USA! (But do it like the new Germans)

And the Feds are outside in 5, 4, 3...

Handouts for all.

Someone is still upset about their 2.9 GPA.

No more NAFTA.

Green taxes. Green regulations. Green grants!

Anyone really want a call centre job?

We can make the banks give all the startups money.

Incentives and USA, seems to be a theme.

Prozac nation.

