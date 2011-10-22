Why 77% Of Small Business Owners Are Happier Than The Average Worker

Photo: By CarbonNYC on Flickr

They’re logging long hours — even foregoing vacations and working through weekends — but most small business owners are “happy or extremely happy” with their jobs, according the latest “Happiness Index” from Vistaprint.The results are based a quarterly survey of more than 1,000 owners of micro-businesses, which have between 1 and 10 employees, gross less than $100,000 a year, and are typically run out of the home. A full 77% of respondents said they’re still pleased to be running a small business, holding steady from last quarter’s results.



That seems crazy, considering 44% say they’re working more hours than they were this time last year and a whopping 65% work at least every other weekend.

Almost half skipped summertime getaways in order to work. Add to that the fact that most small business owners surveyed don’t think their local economies, or the national economy, are on the right track.

So why are these entrepreneurs so much happier than the rest of the American workforce?

Maybe this proves there’s something to be said for designing a business around your interests and skills. Plus, more control over the work environment (a staple of the small business owner) makes people happier to toil away.

Successful entrepreneurs routinely credit their success to an unwavering passion for the work they do, and often slog through a ton of planning and preparation — many times, while still holding a day job — to simply get their ventures off the ground. It doesn’t get much for fulfilling than that, so maybe these results aren’t so surprising after all.

