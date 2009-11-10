Small Business Optimism Finally On The Rise

From OPEN Forum: After falling for more than a year, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index has recovered to some degree, beginning in March 2009.



This was likely driven by gains in the stock market, which led many consumers and businesses to believe that at least the worst was over. And so far, it has been!

We continue to think the recovery will be prolonged and difficult, though, not the “V-shaped” recovery the stock market appears to be pricing in.

Even with the recent uptrend, moreover, the small-business confidence index remains very low relative to historical levels. Here is how it got there:

Fall 2007 – Optimism started to fall sharply as the economy headed into the recession. Consumer spending and production started to weaken, which caused small businesses to become more concerned about their prospects.

Summer 2008 – A short-term bump of confidence after nearly a year of steady decreases. Some small businesses — along with the stock market — likely believed we had reached the bottom, consistent with the length of past recessions.

Fall 2008 – Lehman Brothers failed and the credit markets seized up. Confidence by consumers and businesses alike plummeted and reached a new low, reflecting an “Armageddon” mentality felt across the US.

Sentiment can turn down as quickly as it turned up. But the worst does appear to be over. So, hopefully, on balance, confidence and optimism will continue to improve.

