Small Business Optimism Jumps Above Expectations To 92.9

Photo: Flickr / smee.bruce
UPDATE:Small business optimism improved in August, new data out of the National Federation of Independent Business shows.
The headline index jumped to 92.9 from 91.2 a month earlier.
ORIGINAL:
Minutes away from the first key economic report of the day in the U.S.: Small business optimism.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the index will improve to 91.4 in August, up 20 basis points from a month earlier.
The report is expected out of the National Federation of Independent Business at 7:30 a.m.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.