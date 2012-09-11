Small Business Optimism Jumps Above Expectations To 92.9

Photo: Flickr / smee.bruce

UPDATE:Small business optimism improved in August, new data out of the National Federation of Independent Business shows.



The headline index jumped to 92.9 from 91.2 a month earlier.

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from the first key economic report of the day in the U.S.: Small business optimism.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the index will improve to 91.4 in August, up 20 basis points from a month earlier.

The report is expected out of the National Federation of Independent Business at 7:30 a.m.

