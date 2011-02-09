Small Business News: Digital Privacy And Customer Care

Small business is all about customer care. So how to you feel about new proposed legislation that is designed to prevent online clients from tracking customer behaviour online? Are you concerned about customer privacy issues? Do you think we need more regulation? Will this legislation, if passed, affect your business at all. We’d love to hear so give your thoughts below. We’re all about small business here, so we want to hear your voice. Here’s more…



How will new online privacy laws impact your online selling?. According to reports, new legislation would create a no track mandate aimed at online advertisers and would require them to offer visitors an opt out and third party consent before using the information collected. Lots of small businesses we know ask for customer information and use it only with permission. How big a deal do yopu think this is to the online small business community? B to B

Using the data you have. With concerns about how business gather data in an information driven world, a better question might be whether your business is making the best use of the data you already have. How much “unstructured data” does your business have lying around? What use are you making of it and how could you improve customer service if you did? Dashboard Insight

Customer experience becomes hard science. Though the World Wide Web Consortium might not define a current project that finely measures user experience down to 20 specific metrics for every site visited on the Internet as customer research, it’s certain that the results could be described as customer experience. What do you know about how customers experience your online presence…or your bricks and mortar location for that matter? What are you doing to find out? Information Technology News

Bar codes as a customer service tool. No they aren’t just a long sequence of data strips on just about every product sold but also a tool the hotel industry is using for customer service as well. Bar code technology can be used to share a variety of information with customers and provide additional ammenities and convenience. How are you looking into using bar code technoloy to improve convenience and service for your customers. E-Marketing Associates

Turning a snow day into a pay day. You don’t need high tech toys to assess and fill customer needs. In this podcast, profitability coach Nicole Fende talks about ways to use unexpected events and a connection with customers’ needs to boost revenue even at times of relatively low productivity. Give a listen! SmallBizFinance

