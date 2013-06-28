Free Startup Food Is Great But Watch Out For The Weight Gain

Here’s what you need to know in small business:



All that free food at startups is a great perk, but you can easily develop a gut if you’re not careful.

Small business sales are up, but hiring still lags, according to a Sageworks survey.

Maybe scale back on the coffee a little bit — it turns out caffeine may cramp creativity.

If your business throws a Fourth of July barbecue, it looks like it’s going to cost more this year.

Founders are even more difficult to move on from when they’re the face of the brand.

Why Darby Smart’s founder left a comfortable Goldman Sachs job to start a business.

Advice on running a small business from the various winners of the SBA’s state Small Business Person of the Year awards, including national winner John Stonecipher.

Technology helped one Virginia entrepreneur survive in a business everyone thought was dead.

Google’s ultra high-speed Internet in Kansas City has helped spark a startup renaissance.

Food trucks are a really tough business, which is why many, like Kelvin Natural Slush, aim to transition towards wholesale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.