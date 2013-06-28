Free Startup Food Is Great But Watch Out For The Weight Gain

This is the final post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark. More posts in the series »
Here’s what you need to know in small business:
- All that free food at startups is a great perk, but you can easily develop a gut if you’re not careful.
- Small business sales are up, but hiring still lags, according to a Sageworks survey.
- Maybe scale back on the coffee a little bit — it turns out caffeine may cramp creativity.
- If your business throws a Fourth of July barbecue, it looks like it’s going to cost more this year.
- Founders are even more difficult to move on from when they’re the face of the brand.
- Why Darby Smart’s founder left a comfortable Goldman Sachs job to start a business.
- Advice on running a small business from the various winners of the SBA’s state Small Business Person of the Year awards, including national winner John Stonecipher.
- Technology helped one Virginia entrepreneur survive in a business everyone thought was dead.
- Google’s ultra high-speed Internet in Kansas City has helped spark a startup renaissance.
- Food trucks are a really tough business, which is why many, like Kelvin Natural Slush, aim to transition towards wholesale.
