Denver And Boston Are The Best Places To Work For A Small Business

This is the fifth post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark.
Here’s what you need to know in small business today:
- CardHub’s study of the best places to work for a small business puts Denver, Boston, and Minneapolis on top. Detroit is at the bottom.
- Small business confidence is back to its second-highest level since the recession.
- Contrary to popular wisdom, an ageing workforce doesn’t necessarily mean a less productive one.
- The founder of mural painting company Colossal Media captures his business in one photo for The New York Times.
- Startups should watch out for MBAs who are just trying to jump on the bandwagon.
- The Business Alliance for Local Living Economies’ conference is going on in Buffalo this week. The conference, focused on building sustainable local economies, is described by Bloomberg Businessweek as “Davos for Main Street.”
- MIT professors explain why innovation thrives in big cities.
- A new, streamlined accounting framework has been proposed for small businesses.
- Wharton Professor Adam Grant argues that job interviews are a uniquely bad way to find talent.
- Smoking employees can cost business owners $5,800 per year in lost productivity and increased health care costs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.