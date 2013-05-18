Wealthy People Are Starting To Buy Up More Small Businesses This Year

This is the third post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark.
Here’s what you need to know in small business today:
- More wealthy people are starting to buy up small businesses, according to a Pepperdine study.
- Economists expected retail sales to fall in April, but they unexpectedly rose by 0.1%, despite being held back by falling gas prices.
- The Small Business Administration is shifting some funds to focus on training at mid-size firms instead of smaller ones.
- These 13 slides got two founders $500,000 in funding.
- Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, there could be many new small business owners who had previously feared leaving their employer’s health care plans.
- According to a Gallup poll, small business owners became more optimistic about their environment and about the future in April.
- Some management fads and ideas just won’t die, despite having been proved wrong repeatedly.
- 16 startups were just admitted to DreamIt Ventures, one of the country’s most competitive accelerator programs.
- Admitting when you’re wrong and being able to change is essential for small business founders.
- Big data is starting to change the way that businesses of all sizes find and evaluate employees.
