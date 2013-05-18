Wealthy People Are Starting To Buy Up More Small Businesses This Year

Max Nisen, Lynne Guey
Cap One

This is the third post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark.

Here’s what you need to know in small business today: 

  • More wealthy people are starting to buy up small businesses, according to a Pepperdine study.
  • Economists expected retail sales to fall in April, but they unexpectedly rose by 0.1%, despite being held back by falling gas prices. 
  • The Small Business Administration is shifting some funds to focus on training at mid-size firms instead of smaller ones. 
  • These 13 slides got two founders $500,000 in funding.
  • Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, there could be many new small business owners who had previously feared leaving their employer’s health care plans.
  • According to a Gallup poll, small business owners became more optimistic about their environment and about the future in April.  
  • Some management fads and ideas just won’t die, despite having been proved wrong repeatedly. 
  • 16 startups were just admitted to DreamIt Ventures, one of the country’s most competitive accelerator programs. 
  • Admitting when you’re wrong and being able to change is essential for small business founders. 
  • Big data is starting to change the way that businesses of all sizes find and evaluate employees. 

