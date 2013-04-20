A favourite Startup Perk May Soon Be Taxable

This is the first post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark.
Here’s what you need to know in small business today:
- President Obama’s budget could have a big impact on small businesses, including potential tax increases for those who pay pass-through taxes on their business income and a higher minimum wage.
- Free lunches, a popular tech company and startup perk, are getting attention from the IRS because they may be taxable “fringe benefits.”
- Negotiation advice from Cleveland Indians president Mark Shapiro — don’t get caught up in emotions or momentum.
- The Securities and Exchange commission (SEC) has been slow to create rules around crowdfunding, which could be keeping small business owners from new sources of capital and growth.
- How Brooklyn based countertop manufacturer IceStone is rebounding from flooding during Hurricane Sandy.
- While not every small business can afford Google style perks, here’s a list of 10 that anyone can try.
- A survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that small businesses confidence declined in March, and that most don’t plan to expand in the near future.
- Venture Capitalist Ben Horowitz on hiring great sales people: “Applying engineering hiring techniques to a sales organisation is like eating poison ivy to get more green vegetables. You will get the opposite of what you want.”
- The inspiring story of Ramona Pierson, who nearly died at 22 after being hit by a drunk driver, then went on to learn to code and build a successful startup.
- Small businesses were supposed to have a choice of health care plans in online exchanges for their workers under the Affordable Care Act. Due to insurer feedback, that’s been delayed, and business owners will have to pick just one plan for every employee.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.