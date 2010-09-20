Small Business Leader Complains About Washington -- Then Asks For More Keynesian Stimulus

Photo: CNBC

William Dunkelburg, the chief economist for the NFIB, just wrapped up an appearance on CNBC that nicely encapsulates the thinking of business right now.Ahead of Obama’s big town hall on CNBC today (which we’ll be covering starting at 12:00 PM ET), he complained about the state of things in Washington, and the generally anti-business tone of the administration (same-old, same-old).



As for the problem he wants addressed? Consumer demand.

In other words, he wants more stimulus, more people buying stuff, and that’s essentially a Keynesian, anti-supply-side argument.

Of course, that’s not surprising.

In the latest NFIB survey, small businesses identified lack of sales as the #1 issue. Regulation, taxation, lack of credit, etc… yes, they’re all issues. But what businesses want is sales, and Dunkelburg wants the government somehow to manufacture more sales.

