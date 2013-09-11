Small Business Hiring Plans Surge

Joe Weisenthal

The latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses came out yesterday, and mostly it was pretty meh. These surveys have shown pretty consistent dis-satisfaction with the economy since the end of the recession, and nothing much changed.

But one number looked really good. There was a huge surge in companies saying they intended to hire more people.

SmallbusinesshiringplansNFIB

