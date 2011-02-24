Two Small Business Credit Cards With Big Rewards

2011 is shaping up to be the year of the small business credit card.



If you own a corporation or LLC, or act as a sole proprietor, it might make sense to move some of your business spending onto one of these credit cards — the rewards can add up quickly, and issuing cards to key employees might make tracking expenditures a lot easier (plus, better accountability and less room for fraud).

Ink Credit Card from Chase — The Ink With Ultimate Rewards offer link published on our site is pretty tempting, since you get $100 cash back (10,000 Bonus Points) after your first purchase using the card. Buy a coffee, for example, and your account becomes eligible for the $100 in free cash. There is also no ceiling for points, nor do points expire as long as you remain a cardholder. Plus, when you choose to redeem your accrued Ultimate Rewards points for cash, the points are 2 times as valuable as American Express Membership Rewards points.

Ink has a 0% introductory APR, no annual fee when you apply through Outlaw’s link, and the card design stands out from the herd — definitely different looking from an AmEx Gold card, which is normally the staple at business lunches.

AT&T Universal Business Rewards Credit Card from Citi — I like this one because there’s no annual fee, 0% intro APR for the first six months, plus access to a “24/7 Personal Business Assistant to arrange business dinning, travel & entertainment.” The card earns you points which can be redeemed through Citi’s ThankYou system. You can also set individual credit limits for each account holder, which is cool (more senior employees, for example, could receive higher limits than new employees or employees who shouldn’t need to expense out trips or office supplies often).

Be sure to view more credit card promotions and reviews over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on American Express, Citigroup, or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.