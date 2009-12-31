Small Business Conditions Horrible Again In December, And That's A Bleak Sign For Employment

The Discover Small Business Watch index is the most up-to-date poll on conditions in the sector which has accounted for the vast majority of employment growth in all the economic recoveries of the past 30-five years. The DSBW Index collapsed in November, to 76.5 from 88 in October. December remains unchanged. But fewer small business owners expect the economy to improve.



December Highlights:

The number of small business owners who think the economy is getting worse was down to 49 per cent from 53 per cent in November; while 24 per cent of small business owners see the economy staying the same, up from 16 per cent in November; 25 per cent see the economy getting better, down from 28 per cent in November; and 2 per cent are not sure.

