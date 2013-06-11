Small Business Confidence Back To Second-Highest Level Since Recession

The National Federation of Independent Business’ monthly confidence report edged up 2.3 points in May to hit 94.4, the second-highest level since December 2007.



But the index showed growth may be stalling as planned job creation fell one point and reported job creation stalled.

Here’s the full chart. We’re basically suck at that ~94 level:

NFIBAnd here’s who gained:

NFIB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.