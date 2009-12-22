The Small Business Carnage That Shows The Real Reason Jobs Aren't Being Created In America

While some parts of the U.S. economy show early signs of an economic rebound, for small business, the situation remains extremely tough.



Latest December small business conditions reported by the National Federation of Independent Business makes this very clear.

None of the optimism shown by major U.S. corporations can be found.

Until this dichotomy ends, we shouldn’t expect major improvement on the U.S. employment front given that small businesses are the most important employers in America.

The real reason jobs aren’t being created right now >>>

Small business owners remain very bearish. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends They have little intention to expand. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Because they haven't seen an earnings rebound. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Sales are horrible, and will remain the worst in decades. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Also, small businesses still can't access the loans necessary for expansion and ultimately, hiring. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Thus nobody is planning any major purchases... Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Which means you can forget about hiring as well. Less small businesses plan to hire than ever. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends Plus for those lucky enough to have a job, they're unlikely to get pay raises. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends What are worst perceived threats right now? Over-regulation... Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends And simply horrible sales. Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends So we'll need to see better news on this small business front before expecting any major improvement in employment. Find the full December small business conditions survey at the National Federation of Independent Business.

