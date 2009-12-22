The Small Business Carnage That Shows The Real Reason Jobs Aren't Being Created In America

While some parts of the U.S. economy show early signs of an economic rebound, for small business, the situation remains extremely tough.
Latest December small business conditions reported by the National Federation of Independent Business makes this very clear.
None of the optimism shown by major U.S. corporations can be found.
Until this dichotomy ends, we shouldn’t expect major improvement on the U.S. employment front given that small businesses are the most important employers in America.
Source: NFIB: Small Business Economic Trends
So we'll need to see better news on this small business front before expecting any major improvement in employment.
Find the full December small business conditions survey at the National Federation of Independent Business.
