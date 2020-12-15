The 25 small and midsize companies with the best culture in 2020

Courtesy of Comparably Eargo has the best company culture of small and midsize companies, according to Comparably.

Career website Comparably released its fourth annual ranking of the businesses with the best company culture.

Comparably used anonymous employee ratings over a 12-month period to develop its ranking.

At the top of the list of companies with fewer than 500 employees was hearing aid manufacturer Eargo.

Some companies are a great place to work because they have it all: A positive work environment, leadership, work-life balance, and good benefits.

Career website Comparably just released its fourth annual ranking of small and midsize companies that have the best company culture. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked employees across 60,000 US companies from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020 50 questions related to how satisfied they are with the company’s culture.

The questions cover 20 key metrics. These include career growth, leadership, and compensation, among others.

For instance, employees were asked questions related to satisfaction from “Do you typically look forward to coming to work every day?” to “Are you satisfied with your benefits?”

Of the small and midsize companies or those with less than 500 employees, hearing aid manufacturer Eargo ranked at the top followed by Pendo and EQRx.

The following are the 25 small and midsize companies with the best company culture in 2020. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. HopSkipDrive

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Ridesharing mobile app

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The team is comprised of highly intelligent, talented people who jump in whenever needed to help out. I have a lot of fun at work, but we’re all very passionate about the company mission.”

24. Hollister Staffing

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I love working here and love everything Hollister Staffing stands for. I have very supportive coworkers that are always there if I need help. We really are a family here and I’m so happy to be a part of it!”

23. APS Payroll

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Industry: HR software

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Working for APS has truly been life-changing for me. My tasks and experiences at APS have helped me grow both professionally and personally. I feel successful daily because of APS.”

22. Branch Metrics

Location: Redwood City, California

Industry: App marketing

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I started out in the most entry-level job imaginable, now I’m a director. That only happens when leadership is willing to listen to and evaluate ideas, regardless of their source.”

21. Upgrade

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I was new to this industry and getting the opportunity to learn about Upgrade and our plan to differentiate our products and services has been fun. I work with great team members. It’s fun and enjoyable coming to work every day.”

20. Namely

Location: New York, New York

Industry: HR software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I’ve been here for three years, but this past year in particular has been especially great. It’s really resonated how supportive and positive Namely as a company is throughout all of the challenges of 2020.”

19. Taulia

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “There is no bureaucracy in Taulia and this encourages an inclusive environment and a positive culture that employees enjoy working in.”

18. Salsify

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Analytics software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The energy at Salsify has always been contagious, which is really exciting. I think we have been able to keep up a lot of that energy even during COVID.”

17. Greenhouse Software

Location: New York, New York

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “By far the best company I’ve ever worked for. Trust is mutual, employees come first, and we want and encourage people to do the best work of their careers.”

16. Drift

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “Drift has a great reputation that pulls you in. Once you get close, you see why. Accepting an offer at Drift was one of the easier things to do in my career. The leadership principles and Executive Team are foundational to my confidence I’m in the right place.”

15. Phaidon International

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “It has been a fantastic experience throughout. I have learned technical and interpersonal skills I use in other aspects of my life. I have been given the chance to manage and lead teams early in my career, and I have earned commissions beyond my expectations every year.

14. Vena Solutions

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “It’s been an amazing and wild ride so far, from startup to SMB, full of coworkers and leaders I’m grateful to be growing alongside and tons of opportunities to take on new projects and build new skills.”

13. inDinero

Location: Portland, Oregon

Industry: Financial services

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“[InDinero] is a company that has my interests at heart and is invested in me. They have given me the tools and resources to be successful. The future is bright!”

12. Contentstack

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Content delivery network

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Contentstack is more than a job or a family, we are a tribe. We’ve chosen each other. We challenge each other – to improve our product, thrill our customers, and have fun while doing it. It’s easy to forget you’re at ‘work’ sometimes.”

11. Lattice

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: HR computer software

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Lattice is forward-thinking, open minded, innovative and creative. Everyone wants to work hard, but values time outside of work as well. Everyone is curious and genuinely cares about what we’re trying to accomplish.”

10. SalesLoft

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: SaaS/sales automation

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I’m grateful to work for a company that believes in me and supports me with endless resources to make me successful! Everyone feeds off making others successful, and it’s contagious in every positive way.”

9. Axios

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Online media

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “It’s a company built on trust and respect: They hire adults, and treat us like adults. You can focus on a niche, or flex into new roles, and as long as you prove yourself you’ll succeed.”

8. Snyk

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Security software

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Nothing short of amazing! It’s been a great experience thus far and although we’re performing well and making waves, it feels like just the beginning.”

7. TaxJar

Location: Remote

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “One of the few jobs I’ve ever had where I haven’t been tempted to see what other job opportunities are available after a year or two. It’s for people that want to do their best work under reasonable expectations for each individual and high aspirations for the company as a whole.”

6. GoSite

Location: San Diego, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The fast paced job is exactly what I need to ensure I am always on the go and never bored. The people that make up GoSite are bright, talented people who I can have lasting relationships with. Woo GoSite!”

5. Alida

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “It is literally the best company I have ever worked for in my life. They love me, I love them, and I give them back all that I can give to make it a better place.”

4. GoodRx

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Pharmaceutical healthcare

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The last 11 months have been a dream. Even with this crazy pandemic, my experience at GoodRx has been the most positive professional opportunity that I have ever had. I am proud to tell people I work here and even more proud to get up every day and keep helping people!”

3. EQRx

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Pharmaceutical healthcare

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “People are very passionate and focused, yet still take the time for relationship building and to support each other as whole humans inside and out of work.”

2. Pendo

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “A team of highly-motivated, highly-qualified individuals in a fastpaced but not overly stressful environment. A very modern and progressive atmosphere, with clear transparency from the top and a relatively flat org structure.”

1. Eargo

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Medical device

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Fantastic. One of the best companies ever. Great fun people to work with. To infinity and beyond.”

Here is the full list of small and midsize companies.

