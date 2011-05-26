SmackDown Spoiler - Randy Orton Has a Top Contender

Unlike RAW, the SmackDown writers wasted no time getting ready for WWE Capitol Punishment 2011. SmackDown has a new number one contender who will likely be challenging Randy Orton for the WWE world heavyweight title on June 19.



Spoiler alert! If you wish to avoid SmackDown spoilers stop reading now. If you are still reading you have nobody to blame but yourself at this point.

If you were hoping that Randy Orton vs. Christian would continue their fantastic series of matches at Capitol Punishment well, then you will be disappointed. As things stand now there will be no Christian vs. Randy Orton rematch. A Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender to Randy Orton produced a familiar foe for The Viper.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.