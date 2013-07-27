There's A Really Disturbing New Way To Humiliate People On Vine

There’s a new fad on Vine, Twitter’s video sharing app for smartphones.



People are sharing six-second clips of unsuspecting victims being smacked in the face, and tagging the video #SmackCam or #Smack.

We first heard of the disturbing new fad on Jezebel.

In one Vine video, two guys walk up behind an unsuspecting girl and smack her in the face with whipped cream. In the next scene, we see her crying, covered in whipped cream.

Even if these are just staged jokes, they’re pretty terrible.

Here’s the link to watch it, but it’s ugly stuff.

