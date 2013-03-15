Sylvester Stallone Tweets His Dream Casting For 'Expendables 3'

Kirsten Acuna

After hearing rumours of “The Expendables 3” casting a few months earlier, Sylvester Stallone is talking about the upcoming third film in the series.

Stallone tweeted he’s working on the script and that the team is looking for a few new men including a young “tech wizard” … and Jackie Chan.

Stallone hints the the next instalment will be funnier:

Anyone hoping for Steven Seagal, may be disappointed, but Jackie Chan fans may be in luck:

The crew is also looking for a young actress and a nerdy, “tough” tech geek:

Last year’s “The Expendables 2” earned $300.4 million worldwide. 

“The Expendables 3” is set for a 2014 release.

