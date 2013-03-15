Sylvester Stallone Tweets His Dream Casting For 'Expendables 3'

After hearing rumours of “The Expendables 3” casting a few months earlier, Sylvester Stallone is talking about the upcoming third film in the series.



Stallone tweeted he’s working on the script and that the team is looking for a few new men including a young “tech wizard” … and Jackie Chan.

— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 13, 2013

Stallone hints the the next instalment will be funnier:

EX3 needs NEW blood and more humour…. The films were always meant to be more on the humorous side with moments of drama — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 13, 2013

Anyone hoping for Steven Seagal, may be disappointed, but Jackie Chan fans may be in luck:

No S. Seagal, sorry ,but maybe we get lucky with J. Chan! And some young bloods!!! — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 13, 2013

The crew is also looking for a young actress and a nerdy, “tough” tech geek:

By young I mean 22 to 27. Not big bruisers but tech wizard, super brains and a young woman who is not a sex symbol but funny ,tough,REAL — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 13, 2013

Last year’s “The Expendables 2” earned $300.4 million worldwide.

“The Expendables 3” is set for a 2014 release.

