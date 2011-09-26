Music Legend Sly Stone Living Out Of A Van In Los Angeles

This is sad.



Sly Stone, lead singer of the legendary group ‘Sly and the Family Stone’, has gone from living in mansions to living out of a van.

The story is unfortunately familiar. Stone — who once lived in the mansion formerly owned by Mamas and Papas lead singer John Phillips and threw parties attended by Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Miles Davis — lost his fortune through a combination of bad money management and drugs.

When the New York Post caught up with him they found him “disheveled” and “paranoid.”

Today, Sly is disheveled, paranoid — the FBI is after him; his enemies have hired hit men. He refuses to let The Post into his camper, but, ever the showman, poses flamboyantly with a silver military helmet and a Taser in front of his Studebaker.

