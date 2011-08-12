Slutwalk pictures

Last Saturday, 400 people marched in Philadelphia’s slutwalk to protest the current meme of imputing the rape victim not the rapist.

Many mainstream feminists would not support the event because they did not like the use of the word slut. I support any event where women work together to de-stigmatised rape.





Young twentysomethings put out their own to finance this protest. They had to pay for a city permit, stage, speakers etc. If you have a few extra dollars and want to see this event become an annual event, please contact [email protected] to send a check.













