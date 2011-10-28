A Brief History Of The Slutty Halloween Costume

Meredith Galante
slutty girls halloween

Photo: jemingway via Flickr

The vampires, goblins, and ghouls all come out on Halloween, and so do the slutty costumes.For decades, women have seized the holiday to show off more skin than is normally socially appropriate.

As All Halo’s Eve approaches, we took a look back of the most scandalous Halloween costumes from the 1900s to the present day.

This witch shows in a tightly laced corset and large bustle in this photo from the early 1900's

In this 1920's photo, this young woman hikes up her skirt pretty high to flaunt her legs

There's also a fair amount of leg in this photo, dating from 1928. She doesn't even appear to be wearing stockings!

These twins flash their bare arms on their way to a 1930s Halloween party

In the 1940s, the hemlines of costumes started to rise and women exposed their entire calves

These 1940s witches are by far the sluttiest we've seen yet. The costumes even rival modern day ones.

Actress Ann Savage's straddling pose, in a photo from the 1940s, is pretty risqué

Looks like one pieces were back in style for the witches of the 1950s

In this 1957 ad for boot polish, the witch isn't wearing a shirt. Maybe she forgot to put it on while fleeing from that nightmarish pumpkin

In the 1960s, it was acceptable to show some leg, on Halloween and every other day

In the 1970s, even the men started dressing a little slutty

In the '80s it was all about the high cut, and spandex.

The Spice Girls was a particularly hot costume idea in the 1990s. They were known for their skimpy looks

The perennially popular Playboy Bunny outfit made a star appearance in 2001's 'Legally Blonde'

We're not sure what's going on here, but it's definitely not demure

Princess Leia's metal bikini from the '80s still makes for a great Halloween costume today, if you're willing to bare a lot of skin

These days, wearing a bikini or underwear is pretty common practice for females on Halloween

Now check out 10 absurdly expensive Halloween costumes

DON'T MISS: 10 Absurdly Expensive Halloween Costumes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.