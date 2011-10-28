A Brief History Of The Slutty Halloween Costume

Photo: jemingway via Flickr
The vampires, goblins, and ghouls all come out on Halloween, and so do the slutty costumes.For decades, women have seized the holiday to show off more skin than is normally socially appropriate.
As All Halo’s Eve approaches, we took a look back of the most scandalous Halloween costumes from the 1900s to the present day.
There's also a fair amount of leg in this photo, dating from 1928. She doesn't even appear to be wearing stockings!
These 1940s witches are by far the sluttiest we've seen yet. The costumes even rival modern day ones.
In this 1957 ad for boot polish, the witch isn't wearing a shirt. Maybe she forgot to put it on while fleeing from that nightmarish pumpkin
The Spice Girls was a particularly hot costume idea in the 1990s. They were known for their skimpy looks
Princess Leia's metal bikini from the '80s still makes for a great Halloween costume today, if you're willing to bare a lot of skin
