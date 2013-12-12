Slush Fund-Using Unions Face A Royal Commission Next Year: Report

Getty/Stephen Postles

An inquiry into the financial management of Australian unions is expected to be approved in the first cabinet meeting next year, according to a report in The Australian.

The Royal Commission will reportedly have “wide ranging” powers, and replace a planned judicial inquiry into the Australian Workers Union.

The commission will be established to look into the possible financial wrongdoing of union officials, putting increasing pressure on the trade union movement.

The government is already trying to subject unions to increased transparency rules through a Registered Organisations Commission.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.