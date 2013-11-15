Meet The Winners From Slush, A Massive Startup Competition In Finland

Slush, one of the largest startup conferences in Northern Europe, is about to announce the winners of its sixth annual conference.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how the competition worked.

First, there was the lightweight pitching competition. Over 400 startups applied, but only 100 startups had the chance to compete over the last two days. Just four startups became finalists.

Secondly, there was the heavyweight track. 20 startups pitched in a pre-selected startup demo showcase, and only two of those startups were selected as finalists.

Here is the winner of the lightweight track: Weekdone, a startup that wants to help you literally get your week done. It provides managers with weekly employee status reports. The idea is to help different teams understand what everyone else within the company is working on.

Here is the winner from the heavyweight track: BetterDoctor, a ZocDoc competitor that helps consumers discover doctors. BetterDoctor aims to provide you with transparency on doctor quality. It helps match consumers to the right doctor. So far, it has helped 5 million people find a doctor, though we can’t help but think of this as a ZocDoc clone. It claims to differentiate itself from ZocDoc in that it helps with discovery.

Here are the other finalists:

AddSearch: This startup wants to make it easier to search within websites. It wants to rid people of needing to search for something like, “Apple iPhone 5s site:businessinsider.com.”

Froont: A lot of websites are not mobile-friendly, Froont maintains. It claims that 80% of websites aren’t mobile friendly, so it’s offering a visual web design tool and a platform where designers can store their work, and get inspired by fellow creatives. At Slush, Froont launched payments so that designers can sell their work.

Wayray: Augmented reality car navigation system Wayray wants to make driving natural. It does this by projecting visual routes through your windshield. Wayway costs $US500 and can be installed in any car. For what it’s worth, it seems a lot safer than driving with Google Glass, which violates California driving laws.

Makies: Makies, which competed against BetterDoctor, harnesses 3D printing to deliver custom-made action toy dolls to its users. Each customer can design their own unique toy. Since these are effectively toys on demand, there’s much less waste.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.