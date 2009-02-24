"Slumdog" Producers Using Profits To Create Trust Fund For Kids In Film

Slumdog Millionaire was made for just $15 million and has now grossed $163 million worldwide and observers believe it could make as much as $200 million. So what are the film’s producers planning to do with all of that money?

They’re using some of it to set up a substantial trust fund for two of the impoverished Indian kids who starred in the film, director Danny Boyle said last night.

Aw. That’s as uplifting a finale as the film’s ending.

