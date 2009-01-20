"Slumdog Millionaire"'s Success Explained: It's The Economy, Stupid

Even though we highly enjoyed Slumdog Millionaire when we saw it last November, we’ve been sort of mystified as to why so many people have characterised it as the best picture of the year.



Why have so many people gravitated towards the film? According to director Danny Boyle, whom we spoke to at Wednesday night’s National Board of Review Awards, where Slumdog was awarded Best Picture honours, the film’s message of hope is particularly resonating with people in this dire economic climate.

“I think people need a way out. We’d all love a way out of the bad news that coming, cause it’s just continual,” he said. “Movies have always provided that. I think it’s connecting with people on that level really, they find a message of hope in it, really, in adversity.”

Writer Simon Beaufoy agreed, suggesting that the film’s ironic lack of emphasis on making money may be speaking to people who have less cash. “[The movie] says you don’t have to be a millionaire to be happy and actually all that money doesn’t matter compared to love,” he argued. “It’s come out at a very interesting time in the world, and I think that’s what’s going into people’s hearts.”

See Also: “Slumdog Millionaire”: More Than Meets The Mumbai

American Millionaires Have Lost 30% Of Their Net Worth

The Cure For The Wall-Street Blues? A Bunch Of Depressing Movies!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.