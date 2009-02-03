"Slumdog Millionaire" Star Scores Next Role: In An M. Night Shyamalan Movie

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel has a bright future before him. He’s in what’s likely to be named the Best Picture of the year, and he just signed with United Talent. So what has he chosen for his second movie role (Slumdog was his big-screen debut)? An M. Night Shyamalan movie.

Oof.

Ok, so there’s a chance The Last Airbender could be another Sixth Sense-like hit for Shyamalan, but given the horror movie director’s recent track record (The Happening, The Lady in the Water), we have a feeling this movie will be a dud, too. We also think Patel should’ve regarded the fact that his role was originally meant for teen pop star Jesse McCartney, whose tour schedule conflicted with Shyamalan’s actor bootcamp, as a red flag.

Oh well, not every film can be a winner. Here’s hoping a better project comes along for Patel’s third film.



