"Slumdog Millionaire" Soundtrack Gets Huge Oscar Bounce

The best part of Slumdog Millionaire, the music, also got a nice Oscar bounce the week after the film won eight Academy Awards. Sales of Slumdog‘s soundtrack increased 109%, moving the album from No. 22 to No. 4 on Billboard’s albums chart.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner for Best Original Song, Slumdog‘s “Jai Ho,” got 130,000 digital downloads the week after its win, boosting its digital sales by 489%. The song will enter the Hot Digital Songs chart at No. 7. There’s no word yet on where it will place in the yet-to-be-compiled Billboard Hot 100, but it should make a quick climb up that chart as well.

