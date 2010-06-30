Reminder: The World Economy Can Now Handle A Sputtering America and Europe

Just pulled the charts below from a Goldman chart book. Given the raft of negative news coming out, which points to slowing economic growth, I think it’s constructive to step back and put the world’s slow expected GDP growth into perspective.



Of course this all depends on the quality of Goldman’s GDP forecasts, but for the time being let’s at least assume they are reasonable. While they are a bit more optimistic than consensus forecasts, they aren’t massively different.

Essentially, as shown below, Europe, the U.S., China, and the U.K. are all expected to experience a slow-down in GDP growth going forward. It won’t be pretty, with continued high unemployment in developed markets, and continued concerns about sovereign debt levels and banks’ balance sheets, but GDP growth will continue and will remain decent relative to history.

In addition, while the U.S. and Europe are likely to grow sluggishly over the next few years due to unemployment and attempts to manage government debt burdens, global growth doesn’t need these regions like it did before.

A breakdown of Goldman’s GDP forecasts makes this clear:

Goldman expects just 2.8% 2010 GDP growth from the U.S., which factors in a sharp slowdown in the second half of the year, and has the Eurozone eking out a pitiful 1.4% growth. Yet due to continued strength in emerging markets, they’re still able to reach a 4.9% global growth forecast, which is pretty good given the fears and problems in the world right now. In 2011, they expect 4.8% global growth, again fuelled by developing economies, which are now a far larger part of the world economy than even five years ago.

Thus as long as China and other major developing economies can avoid a sharp slow down, then the world can actually manage weakness in America and a Europe. Large parts of the world are growing, improving, and can clearly see their best days ahead, which is something that anyone stuck in crisis struck America or Europe should consider when debating the future of the world economy. The world still needs some American and European GDP growth of course, but it doesn’t that much to keep trucking on. A ‘New Normal’ (sluggish GDP growth, high unemployment) for the western world isn’t a catastrophe for the rest of the world.

