Kansas City Royals Taken To Court Because Their Mascot Threw A Hot Dog That Hit A Guy In The Eye

Mark Morris
kansas city royals mascot sluggerrr

Photo: AP

The flight dynamics of a foil-wrapped hot dog are the subject of intense scrutiny in Jackson County Circuit Court this week.

Specifically at issue: Did a hot dog, flung from the paw of Kansas City Royals’ mascot Sluggerrr, cause serious and lasting injury to the left eye of baseball fan John Coomer at a night game on Sept. 8, 2009?Read the full story at The Kansas City Star >

